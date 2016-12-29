One Direction are the highest paid European celebrities in 2016 despite being on hiatus

The boy band beat Adele and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top of the list

One Direction are the highest paid European celebrities in 2016, even though they have spent the year on hiatus.

As a band, rather than four individual artists, have topped Forbes’ list, making £89.9 million over the last year.

Their On The Road Again tour and deals with brands like Pepsi and Colgate are behind the huge amount of money made in a year when they haven’t released a group album.

As the BBC reports, Ronaldo came second on the list with £72 million. Adele followed, making £65.8m between June 2015 and June 2016.

Other musicians on the list include The Rolling Stones (£54.3m), Calvin Harris (£51.5m), Sir Paul McCartney (£46.1m) and U2 (£45m).

Forbes worked out the rankings based on stats from Nielsen, Pollstar, Box Office Mojo, Songkick and IMDB, alongside interviews with industry insiders and some of the acts on the list themselves.