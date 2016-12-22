One Direction’s Niall working on ‘folk-pop’ album inspired by Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles

Niall Horan shared debut solo single 'This Town' in September and his album is due in 2017.

One Direction member Niall Horan has revealed that his upcoming debut solo album has a “folk-with-pop feel to it”.

Horan dropped folky debut solo single ‘This Town’ in September. His currently untitled album is due next year.

EW reports that Horan’s solo music is inspired by childhood inspirations such as Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Crosby, Stills and Nash. “Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style,” Horan explained.

He also revealed that parts of the album will have a rockier, plugged-in feel, saying: “Some of the songs are heavier than others. I play a bit of electric on some tracks and we obviously played around a lot with percussion stuff to build up the songs so there was a lot of things going on percussion wise.”

Horan also admitted that he is having to adjust to singing songs in their entirety, rather than sharing vocals with his One Direction bandmates. “The biggest challenge of making the album was making sure I could sing for that long,” he said. “I did write the songs in my key so I didn’t try to make it too difficult for myself.”

Horan performed his single ‘This Town’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week (December 13).

Meanwhile, his bandmate Liam Payne has reassured fans recently that One Direction are “100%” planning to get back together.