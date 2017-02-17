One of Kurt Cobain’s favourite bands reunite

They will play the Wilco-curated Solid Sound Festival

The Shaggs, one of Kurt Cobain‘s favourite bands, are set to reunite for a festival curated by Wilco.

The New Hampshire proto-punk band formed in 1968 and disbanded in 1975, releasing their sole studio album ‘Philosophy of the World’ in 1969. That album was later ranked at number five on Cobain’s list of the 50 best albums of all time. The band have long enjoyed a cult following and have been references in film and TV shows like Empire Records and Gilmore Girls.

Wilco recently announced the line-up for their fifth biennial Solid Sound Festival, which will take place from June 23-25 at MASS MoCa in North Adams, Massachusetts. The Shaggs will join the likes of Television, Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby and Big Thief on the bill. See the full line-up here.

The gig will be the first performance from The Shaggs since they reunited at NRBQ’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York in November 1999.

The Shaggs consist of sisters Dot, Betty and Rachel Wiggin. Drummer Helen passed away in 2006.

Listen to ‘Philosophy of the World’ below: