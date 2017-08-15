Families of Manchester terror attack victims to receive £250k from One Love concert

The concert was held on June 4 this year

The amount of money raised from the One Love Manchester concert for the families of the victims has been revealed.

Orgnaised by Ariana Grande, the One Love Manchester concert took place on June 4 and featured performances from Grande herself as well as Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

It aimed to raise funds for the families of the victims of the Manchester terror attack. 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up as they left an Ariana Grande concert – with the explosion taking place in the foyer of the arena while fans were buying merchandise and heading home.

Approximately $24.5 million (just over £18million) was raised and the families will receive £250,000 each.

In a statement, We Love Manchester’s Councillor Sue Murphy said: ” Thanks to this we have raised more than £18m and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.

“We have therefore given a around third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5m to those who were hospitalised after the attack. In total this means we have allocated over half of the existing money already.

“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more.”

Part of the funds also went to those who were hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, a new charitable fund to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack has been announced by Manchester City Council.

The memorial will be led by an advisory group of business and civic leaders. The group will also consult with the family of the victims in order to determine “the form and location of any permanent commemorations”.