One Love Manchester confirmed as the most watched TV event of 2017 so far

The benefit concert - which featured performances from Ariana Grande, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay and more - was watched by over 11 million people

Ariana Grande‘s Manchester benefit concert One Love Manchester has been confirmed as the most watched TV event of the year so far.

On May 23, 22 people were killed after terror attacks targeted Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena. Just over a week later, Grande returned to the stage for the One Love Manchester tribute show at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4. It featured performances from Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and many more, with the concert going on to raise £2 million for the families of victims of the attacks.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, the show was watched on TV by 11.63 million people (including the live broadcast and repeat viewings), more than any TV programme of the year to date. It also tops the viewing figures of 2016’s most watched show, the final episode of ITV’s Broadchurch, which was watched by 11.61 million.

One Love Manchester was also hosted on Grande’s YouTube channel, which has been viewed 14.5 million times so far (correct at the time of publishing).

Meanwhile, at the weekend (June 10), The 1975 held a defiant “moment of noise” to honour the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Before they took to the stage headlining day one of Parklife in Heaton Park, Manchester, members of the police and ambulance and fire services who were involved in helping on May 22 were joined by newly-elected Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham.