Open’er Festival announces third headliner

The Gdynia festival will take place from July 4-7 in 2018

Open’er Festival have announced Depeche Mode as the third headliner for their 2018 bash.

The Polish festival, which is hosted at an airfield site near the Gdynia-Kosakowo airport in Gdynia, will take place next year from July 4-7. Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Lorde, The xx and many more.

After announcing Gorillaz as their first headliner last month, Open’er later confirmed that Bruno Mars will also headline the festival – with the pop star set to take to the stage on Saturday, July 7.

Now, Depeche Mode will headline on July 5. For tickets and more information about Open’er 2018, visit here.

Depeche Mode were recently among the music legends leading the nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018.

To be eligible for entry into the hallowed hall, each potential nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1992 or earlier.

Joining them in the shortlist are Radiohead, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Bon Jovi, Judas Priest, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies.

Keeping up with the Hall’s new standard, each past member of each band will also be honoured – meaning that former Depeche Mode members Alan Wilder and co-founder Vince Clarke are also listed.

The top five will be decided by a public vote, along with input from over 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders. The winners will be announced in December and inducted on April 14 at a ceremony at Public Hall in Cleveland.

To have your say, you have until December 5 to vote over at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s website.