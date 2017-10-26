Open’er Festival announces second headliner

The Gdynia festival will take place next year from July 4-7

Open’er Festival have announced Bruno Mars as the second headliner for their 2018 event.

The Polish festival, which is hosted at an airfield site near the Gdynia-Kosakowo airport in Gdynia, will take place next year from July 4-7. Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Lorde, The xx and many more.

After announcing Gorillaz as their first headliner earlier this week, Open’er have now confirmed that Mars will also headline the festival – with the pop star set to take to the stage on Saturday July 7.

Mars will bring his third studio album, ’24K Magic’, to the stage with his headline performance, which will feature as part of the record’s ongoing world tour.

For tickets and more information about Open’er 2018, visit here.

Mars will also headline one of the dates of British Summer Time 2018, which will take place in London’s Hyde Park next summer.

Mars follows in the footsteps of the likes of The Killers, Justin Bieber, the late Tom Petty, Green Day and many more who headlined last year – as well as the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Strokes, and Florence + The Machine, who have all graced the stage at London’s huge festival in past years.