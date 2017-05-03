Original ‘Twin Peaks’ soundtracks to be reissued on vinyl

The re-release of the soundtracks to the series and the 1992 film 'Fire Walk With Me' will arrive two days before the show makes its return

The original soundtracks to Twin Peaks and its spin-off film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me are to be reissued on vinyl.

Ahead of the long-awaited return of the David Lynch and Mark Frost-created show on May 21, Rhino records will re-release the two soundtracks to mark the momentous television event.

The original TV series was scored by composer Angelo Badalamenti, with added production and lyrics from Lynch as well as vocal contributions from Julee Cruise. The ‘Twin Peaks Theme’ won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1991. The soundtrack to Fire Walk With Me, meanwhile, saw Badalamenti and Lynch work together again on the score.

See the artwork for the two soundtracks below.

Set to be released on May 19, both soundtracks will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl. See the tracklisting for both soundtracks below.

‘Soundtrack from Twin Peaks’:

‘Twin Peaks Theme’ ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’ ‘Audrey’s Dance’ ‘The Nightingale’ – vocals by Julee Cruise ‘Freshly Squeezed’ ‘The Bookhouse Boys’ ‘Into the Night’ – vocals by Julee Cruise ‘Nightlife in Twin Peaks’ ‘Dance of the Dream Man’ ‘Love Theme from Twin Peaks’ ‘Falling’ – vocals by Julee Cruise

‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’

‘Theme From Twin Peaks – Fire Walk With Me’ ‘The Pine Float’ ‘Sycamore Trees’ – vocals by Jimmy Scott ‘Don’t Do Anything (I Wouldn’t Do)’ ‘A Real Indication’ – by Thought Gang, vocals by Badalamenti ‘Questions In A World of Blue’ – vocals by Julee Cruise ‘The Pink Room’ ‘The Black Dog Runs At Night’ – by Thought Gang, vocals by Badalamenti ‘Best Friends’ ‘Moving Through Time’ ‘Montage from Twin Peaks – Girl Talk/Birds in Hell/Laura Palmer’s Theme/Falling’ ‘The Voice of Love’

Meanwhile, the latest trailer for Twin Peaks dropped over the weekend showing updated shots of iconic locations from the original series.