Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks announces one-off ‘The Gritterman’ live performance

Weeks will bring his debut book and its companion album to the stage for one night only in December

Orlando Weeks has announced a special one-off live performance of his debut book and companion album The Gritterman.

The former Maccabees – who disbanded back in July – frontman published his first novel last month. The Gritterman, which was both written and illustrated by Weeks, tells the story of an “ice-cream man in the summer months, The Gritterman’s true love is his other seasonal job: to secure the safety of treacherously icy roads at the height of winter.

“The turning point comes early in the narrative when the local council writes to tell The Gritterman that his services are no longer required,” the synopsis continues. “After this revelation we follow our hero on his final night of doing the job that he loves.”

Weeks will bring the story to life on the stage on December 12 at Union Chapel in London – but for just one night only. The musician will perform the book’s companion album, where he’ll backed by a full band and choir.

Actor and Fast Show comedian Paul Whitehouse will narrate the tale on stage, playing the titular character.

Tickets for Weeks’ special Gritterman show in London will go on sale at 10am on Friday (October 13) from Dice and Weeks’ own website.