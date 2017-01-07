OutKast class offered at University in Savannah, Georgia

The class is titled 'OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South'

An OutKast class is set to be offered at a Savannah, Georgia university.

Dr. Regina Bradley, a professor in the Languages, Literature and Philosophy department at Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia, is offering a class called ‘OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South’.

Bradley is currently working on a book about Outkast, titled ‘Chronicling Stankonia: OutKast and the Rise of the Hip Hop South.’

The new class is described as an upper-level English course and will focus on how André 3000 and Big Boi’s “ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers.” The final project for the course is a paper discussing the themes in a given hip-hop album (“preferably an Outkast album”), according to the Savannah Morning News.

Meanwhile, Erykah Badu has recalled how she and her mother felt about Outkast’s ‘Ms. Jackson’.

The 2000 rap smash – which reached Number One in the US and Number Two in the UK – was conceived by Outkast’s Andre 3000 as an apology to Badu and her mother after their break-up.

“I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, I am for real / Never meant to make your daughter cry / I apologise a trillion times,” Andre 3000 raps on the song’s hook, addressing Badu’s mother.

“It hit kind of a sore spot,” Badu recalled on the Rap Radar podcast. “I didn’t wanna hear that, especially when I heard Big Boi’s verse. When I heard Andre’s verse, I felt very good because his verse was really, really inspiring.”

She added: “He just said how he felt and it was his honest feelings and I always respected that and listened to what he felt and appreciated it.”

Badu then revealed that her mother – the “Ms. Jackson” of the song’s title – had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the song.

“How did my mama feel? Baby, she bought herself a ‘Ms. Jackson’ licence plate,” Badu said. She had the mug, she had the ink pen, she had the headband, everything. That’s who loved it.”