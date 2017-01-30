Over a million sign anti-Trump petition shared by Lily Allen, Ewan McGregor and more

The petition is seeking to prevent the President from making a state visit to the UK.

More than a million people have now signed a petition seeking to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Created by Graham Guest, a 42-year-old man from Leeds, the petition states: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Guest has told The Independent that he started the petition because he considers it “incongruous” for the controversial new President to meet the Queen, saying: “Obviously she’s well respected and I didn’t want him using photo opportunities from that in his re-election campaign.”

The petition has rapidly gathered momentum on Twitter after being shared by the likes of Lily Allen, Ewan McGregor, Anna Calvi, Charlie Brooker and Gary Lineker.

Richard Dawkins, Billy Bragg, Duncan Jones, John Niven and George Takei have all shared it too. Check out a selection of their tweets below.

Cher has also voiced her support for the campaign on Twitter.

At the time of writing, the petition has amassed over 1.19 million signatures. It only needed to reach 100,000 to be considered for a parliamentary debate.

The petition is gaining momentum as many prominent figures from the world of music and entertainment have criticised Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

On Friday (January 27), the President signed an order putting a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya. Even those holding valid green cards and visas issued by the US or who have dual citizenship with another country not on the list will not be allowed entry to the country under Trump’s new rule.

Grimes and Sia have both pledged to match donations to organisations who are fighting Trump’s immigration ban. Meanwhile, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has called Trump’s actions in his first week as President “an all out assault on civil liberties”.

It has since emerged that while protests were taking place at airports across the US, Trump was watching Finding Dory at The White House.