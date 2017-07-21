Daniel Jorgensen is a former touring member of Owl City.

A former member of Owl City, Daniel Jorgensen, has pleaded guilty to ‘lewdness with a child’ at a court hearing in New Jersey.

Jorgensen worked as a touring member of Owl City, playing guitar, vibraphone and bass.

He was initially charged with criminal sexual contact in 2015. Authorities said he had criminal sexual contact with an underage girl on the beach and later tried to lure her to his hotel room and the band’s tour bus to have sex.

According to the Associated Press, the thirty-two-year-old has now admitted he exposed himself to the girl, who was under 13, in Atlantic City in August 2013.

After pleading guilty, a New Jersey judge sentenced Jorgensen to serve two years’ probation in Minneapolis.

Last month, Owl City revealed the mathematical reasoning behind one of the confusing lyrics from his 2009 hit ‘Fireflies’.

Owl City – aka Adam Young – shot to prominence nearly eight years ago with the single, which went six times platinum worldwide and spent three weeks at the top of the UK singles chart.

Young has only now spoken out on one especially unclear lyric from ‘Fireflies’, where he sings: “Cause I’d get a thousand hugs / From 10,000 lightning bugs / As they tried to teach me how to dance.” Listen to the song below, with the lyric in question popping up at the 1:08 mark.

Having bamboozled fans for years, Young has now clarified his take on the maths that the lyrics invoke after being asked on Twitter to explain whether “each firefly hugs you 1,000 times, or do only 1/10th of the bugs give you a hug?”

“I was the recipient of 1,000 hugs from 10,000 lightning bugs for a grand total of 10,000,000 hugs,” Young explained in reply. “As the lyrics of the song clearly state, the average layperson would not believe their eyes if 10,000,000 fireflies were to illuminate planet Earth, nor would the average person conclude by natural instinct that 10,000 lightning bugs, acting as a collective group, are capable of embracing a human being 1,000 times without difficulty.

“By the same token, a gathering of lightning bugs in such vast numbers form a sort of ‘swarm,’ and a swam can collectively surround a human and deliver a ‘hug’ that a single firefly, acting according to the dictates of his own conscience, simply cannot. Consequently, I was embraced 1,000 times by 10,000 luminescent insects.”