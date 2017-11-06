Ozzy Osbourne announces farewell world tour
The metal icon is set to retire from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his final world tour, with the former Black Sabbath frontman set to retire from touring following the extensive run.
The run will start next year and continue into 2020, before Ozzy steps back from extensive runs of shows. “People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” Osbourne says in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”
Ozzy Osbourne’s band will consist of longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums), and Adam Wakeman (keyboards). Check out the first run of dates for the tour below.
05/08 – Santiago, CL @ TBA
05/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ TBA
05/13 – São Paulo, BR @ TBA
05/16 – Curitiba, BR @ TBA
05/18 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ TBA
05/20 – Rido de Janeiro, BR @ TBA
06/01 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiisky Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)
06/03 – St. Petersburg, RU @ TBA
06/06 – Finland @ TBA
06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/10 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
06/13 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany
06/15 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris
06/17 – Italy @ TBA
06/20 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival
06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall Festival
06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/26 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival
06/28 – Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsnet Arena
06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Meo Arena
While Black Sabbath played their final show earlier this year, just last month Ozzy Osbourne stated that he wouldn’t be retiring.
“People around my age go, ‘I’m 65 now. I’m retired.’ Then they f–king die,” he told Rolling Stone. “My father got a bit of cash from the job he had, did the garden and died. And I’m going, ‘That’s a bit of an anticlimax after working so many years in a factory.’ I ain’t retiring. People still want to see me, so what’s there to retire from?”