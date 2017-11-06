Ozzy Osbourne announces farewell world tour

The metal icon is set to retire from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his final world tour, with the former Black Sabbath frontman set to retire from touring following the extensive run.

The run will start next year and continue into 2020, before Ozzy steps back from extensive runs of shows. “People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” Osbourne says in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s band will consist of longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums), and Adam Wakeman (keyboards). Check out the first run of dates for the tour below.

05/05 – Mexico @ TBA

05/08 – Santiago, CL @ TBA

05/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ TBA

05/13 – São Paulo, BR @ TBA

05/16 – Curitiba, BR @ TBA

05/18 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ TBA

05/20 – Rido de Janeiro, BR @ TBA

06/01 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiisky Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

06/03 – St. Petersburg, RU @ TBA

06/06 – Finland @ TBA

06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/10 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/13 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany

06/15 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris

06/17 – Italy @ TBA

06/20 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall Festival

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/26 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival

06/28 – Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsnet Arena

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Meo Arena

