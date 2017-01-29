Ozzy Osbourne believes Lemmy is keeping him safe

The Motörhead frontman died in December 2015

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he thinks Lemmy is watching over him and keeping him safe.

The Motörhead singer and bassist passed away in December 2015 two days after being diagnosed with “extremely aggressive cancer”.

He and Osbourne were close friends, as the latter told The Times. “I reckon it’s Lemmy,” he said of who was looking after him. “Lemmy was a good friend mine. He always used to say he thought I’d die first. Of course I feel lucky that I didn’t. I phoned him half an hour before he went and I knew there was something not right. Me and Sharon drove over, but [he] was gone.”

Osbourne is now 68 and preparing for his band’s final ever shows. They will call it a day after two hometown shows at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on February 2 and 4.

The metal band announced they would be splitting up after Tony Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma. He told the Guardian last year: “It’s stage three lymphoma, so it could come back at any time. That’s one of the reasons why we’re stopping touring. It’s not the playing [that is taking its toll] — it’s the long flights and arriving at a hotel at 4 a.m. That’s not good for me, because it affects the blood cells. But I love playing with the band, and it’s sad to think this is the last tour.”

Yesterday (January 28), former Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls died aged 68. He had been battling lung cancer.

“Geoff and I have always been very close and he has been a real true friend to me and supported me all the way for nearly 40 years,” Iommi wrote on Facebook. “I will miss him dearly and he will live in my heart until we meet again. Rest in peace my dear friend.”