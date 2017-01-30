Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’m not a sex addict’

Veteran rocker's band Black Sabbath are set to play their final shows

Ozzy Osbourne has denied that he is a sex addict.

It comes despite a statement from a representative for Black Sabbath revealing last year that the singer was undergoing “intense therapy” for sex addiction.

At the time the statement was released following intense media speculation over Osbourne’s 33-year marriage to Sharon, which came into the spotlight earlier in the year when the pair separated last May. However, Osbourne later said that their marriage was “back on track again”.

Now Osbourne claims that he is not a sex addict. “I’m in a fucking rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies,” he told The Times. “I just got caught, didn’t I? I don’t think I’m a fucking sex addict.”

Sharon Osbourne wed the Black Sabbath frontman in 1982, having three children together.

Their family life later became the focus of MTV reality show The Osbournes, which aired between 2002 and 2005.

Osbourne also recently revealed that he thinks Lemmy is watching over him and keeping him safe.

The Motörhead singer and bassist passed away in December 2015 two days after being diagnosed with “extremely aggressive cancer”.

He and Osbourne were close friends. “I reckon it’s Lemmy,” he said of who was looking after him. “Lemmy was a good friend mine. He always used to say he thought I’d die first. Of course I feel lucky that I didn’t. I phoned him half an hour before he went and I knew there was something not right. Me and Sharon drove over, but [he] was gone.”

Osbourne is now 68 and preparing for his band’s final ever shows. They will call it a day after two hometown shows at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on February 2 and 4. The band announced they would be splitting up after Tony Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Over the weekend (January 28), former Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls died aged 68. He had been battling lung cancer.