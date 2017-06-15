Ozzy Osbourne, Miles Kane and Shaun Ryder are making tram announcements in their hometowns

Music stars lend voices to public transport passenger announcements for BBC Music Day

Music stars including Ozzy Osbourne, Miles Kane and Shaun Ryder are lending their voices for public transport announcements today (June 15) to mark BBC Music Day.

BBC Music Day takes place today (Thursday), celebrating the best of British music with a series of special events.

To mark the occasion, Osbourne, Kane and Ryder – along with tenor Alfie Boe – are providing the passenger announcements on trams in their hometowns.

Osbourne has recorded the PA announcements for the Midland Metro Trams in Birmingham, Ryder is lending his voice to the Manchester Metrolink tram network, Kane is making the announcements for the Merseyrail network and Boe is doing the Blackpool Tramway announcements.

Hear some clips below.

Speaking about the news, Happy Mondays frontman Ryder said: “I enjoyed doing it but I will never listen to it myself as I hate listening to my own voice!”

Miles Kane said: “I’m completely honoured plus it’s amazing that I am able to represent Liverpool and the Wirral, which makes me feel proud of where I’m from. A day that celebrates this, like BBC Music Day, is better than Christmas to me.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of BBC Music Day have also unveiled a series of blue plaques around the UK, marking places of significant musical importance.

The likes of David Bowie, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and John Peel have all received plaques.