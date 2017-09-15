Ozzy Osbourne responds to retirement rumours

Black Sabbath called it quits earlier this year

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to rumours that he may be retiring after Black Sabbath played their final gig earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath frontman and solo star is often credited with the invention and pioneering of ‘heavy metal’. Sabbath have release 19 studio albums since their formation in 1968, while Osbourne’s solo career has thus far spanned eleven studio albums.

Responding to rumours that he’ll be calling it quits, Osbourne said: “People around my age go, ‘I’m 65 now. I’m retired.’ Then they f–king die,” he told Rolling Stone. “My father got a bit of cash from the job he had, did the garden and died. And I’m going, ‘That’s a bit of an anticlimax after working so many years in a factory.’ I ain’t retiring. People still want to see me, so what’s there to retire from?”

Speaking of Black Sabbath, Osbourne commented: “They’ve retired but I haven’t. It’s like I’m jumping off one boat onto another. People forget, I was with Sabbath from ’68 to ’79, but I’ve been on my own from ’79 ’til now.

“I’ve been on my own thing for a lot longer than when I was with Sabbath. I love what Sabbath did for me and I love what I did for Sabbath, but it’s not the be-all, end-all of my own whole career,” he added.

Last month, Osbourne said rock isn’t dead because he’s still alive. Speaking in a recent interview with John Perry of the 95 WIIL Rock radio station, Osbourne offered up his rebuttal to claims that rock music is dead. “I’m still alive,” he said.

“[But] I never thought in my lifetime I’d see the demise of records. I never use the computer. It’s totally changed. A lot of people steal music now, so a lot of people can’t afford to do it anymore.”