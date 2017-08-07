Ozzy Osbourne says rock isn’t dead because he’s still alive

"I think I'll do this 'til the day that I die"

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to claims that rock is dead with a simple denial – “I’m still alive.”

The Black Sabbath frontman and solo star is often credited with the invention and pioneering of ‘heavy metal’. Sabbath have release 19 studio albums since their formation in 1968, while Osbourne’s solo career has thus far spanned eleven studio albums.

Speaking in a recent interview with John Perry of the 95 WIIL Rock radio station, Osbourne offered up his rebuttal to claims that rock music is dead. “I’m still alive,” he said, “[But] I never thought in my lifetime I’d see the demise of records. I never use the computer. It’s totally changed. A lot of people steal music now, so a lot of people can’t afford to do it anymore.”

When asked about his ongoing career, the star confirmed that he has no plans to retire soon. “I think I’ll do this till the day I die,” he continues. “It’s not a job; it’s a passion. It’s great. It pays well.”

Listen back to the full interview below, via Soundcloud.

Black Sabbath played their final show in February of this year, at the city’s NEC Arena. They’ve since confirmed their split after nearly fifty years.

Playing 15 songs from their back catalogue, the heavy metal legends bowed out with closing song ‘Paranoid’, taken from the 1970 album of the same name. The final performance – which wrapped up the 81-date The End tour – was streamed live on the band’s Facebook page. They also performed classics ‘War Pigs’, ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Children of the Grave’.

Back in November of last year, Osbourne claimed he would continue making music following the band’s final tour.