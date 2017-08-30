Pale Waves announce debut UK and Europe headline tour

The Dirty Hit-signed four-piece will hit the road in October

Pale Waves have announced their debut UK and Europe headline tour.

The Manchester four-piece recently released their new single ‘Television Romance‘, which NME described as “a shimmering, summer-tinged indie banger – one that will no doubt end up filling venues up and down the country when their next tour is announced.”

The band performed at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival and joined Dirty Hit label mates The 1975 on the road in the US and Europe earlier this year.

The tour will see Pale Waves call at 13 cities across the UK and Europe, kicking off at Birmingham’s Hare & Hounds on October 16. The run will finish at Botanique in Brussels on November 3.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (September 1) and will be available from here.

Pale Waves will play:

Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (October 16)

Nottingham, Bodega (17)

Glasgow, The Attic (20)

Newcastle, Northumbria Institute 2 (21)

Southampton, Joiners (23)

London, Camden Assembly (24)

Norwich, Waterfront Studio (25)

Brighton, Komedia Studio (26)

Cologne, MCT (28)

Berlin, Musik & Frieden (29)

Amsterdam, Sugar Factory (31)

Paris, Supersonic (November 2)

Brussels, Botanique (3)

Speaking to NME at Leeds Festival, the band discussed working with The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, who produced Pale Waves’ first two singles.

“They’re amazing producers so when they got in contact with us and said ‘We’ve heard ‘There’s A Honey’ and ‘Television Romance’, we wanna produce it if you’d let us’, we were like ‘Of course! Yeah, go for it’,” said singer Heather Baron-Gracie. “So we started that, and ever since then it’s worked really well. We’re just gonna carry on.”