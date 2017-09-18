It's the band's second single

Pale Waves have shared the music video for latest single ‘Television Romance’.

The song, which was released last month, has now got an official video – which has been directed by The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Watch it below.

The single was also produced by Healy, as was their debut single ‘There’s A Honey’, which we called a “a shimmering, addictive indie anthem in the making”. A full EP is due on Dirty Hit later this Autumn. The video is also Healy’s directorial debut.

The band recently played sets at Reading & Leeds Festivals, where NME chatted to them about working with The 1975, supporting the band at their gigantic show at New York’s Madison Square Garden and their own upcoming UK and Europe tour.

Meanwhile The 1975 are currently working on their upcoming record, ‘Music For Cars’. At the end of August, Healy shared a screenshot of his iTunes, which featured a 2 hour, 13 minute playlist – accompanied with the caption ‘need to start editing’. Speaking to Q Magazine in March, Matty revealed that pressure was on to make a great third album.

“If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do,” he said. “I want a legacy. I want people to look back and think our records were the most important pop records that a band put out in this decade.”

Earlier this summer, the band headlined their first major festival – Latitude Festival in July. They currently have no tour dates planned.

Pale Waves will play:

Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (October 16)

Nottingham, Bodega (17)

Glasgow, The Attic (20)

Newcastle, Northumbria Institute 2 (21)

Southampton, Joiners (23)

London, Camden Assembly (24)

Norwich, Waterfront Studio (25)

Brighton, Komedia Studio (26)

Cologne, MCT (28)

Berlin, Musik & Frieden (29)

Amsterdam, Sugar Factory (31)

Paris, Supersonic (November 2)

Brussels, Botanique (3)

Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia, PA (12)

Songbyrd, Washington, DC (13)

Mercury Lounge, New York, NY (14)

Baby G, Toronto, ON (16)

Cattivo, Pittsburgh, PA (17)

Rumba Cafe, Columbus, OH (18)

Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL (19)

RecordBar, Kansas City, MO (20)

Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, CO (22)

Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT (24)

Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA (26)

Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC (27)

Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA (29)

House of Blues Voodoo Room, San Diego, CA (December 1)

The Moroccan, Los Angeles, CA (2)

Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ (3)

The Perch, El Paso, TX (4)

Three Links, Dallas, TX (6)

Stubbs Jr, Austin, TX (7)

Rudyard’s, Houston, TX (8)

Gasa Gasa, New Orleans, LA (9)