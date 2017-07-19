The fan writes for a newspaper in Judea and Samaria

With Radiohead‘s controversial Israel concert taking place tonight, news has broken of a Palestinian fan who is set to attend the show, after receiving help from the production company.

As Time Out Tel Aviv report, a Palestinian Radiohead fan recently posted to Reddit, asking for help in gaining a permit to travel to Israel for the show. With help from some fellow fans, he was put in contact with the show’s promoters, נרנג’ה – Naranjah, who subsequently got in touch with the Israeli military to grant the fan a permit to attend.

In a statement (translated from Hebrew), the production company said: “After the announcement of Radiohead’s arrival in Israel in the summer, we received a request from a Palestinian who lives in Judea and Samaria, a great fan of Radiohead and an amateur writer in the university newspaper. From the moment the request was received, we knew that we would do everything to help him enjoy the show. It excites us that there are people who are willing to make such efforts to see the show.”

Radiohead’s Israel show this evening (July 19) has caused a great deal of controversy.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently called out the band’s Thom Yorke’s etiquette,

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Yorke described the situation as “extremely upsetting”, “offensive” and “an extraordinary waste of energy”, adding of Waters and his fellow critics: “It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw shit at us in public.”

Roger Waters later hit back, saying that Yorke “had misinterpreted my attempt to start a conversation as a threat.” Yorke and director Ken Loach also recently argued about the show over Twitter.

Radiohead play Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park tonight – the final show of their ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ world tour.