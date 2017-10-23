“I just want them to be who they want to be."

Paloma Faith has revealed she will be raising her child as gender neutral.

In an interview with The Mirror at the Q Awards, the ‘Stone Cold Sober’ singer discussed her intentions to bring up her baby without the influence of gendered products or stereotypes.

“I’m loving being a mum,” she told the paper.

“I want two or three kids in all and they’ll be gender neutral.”

Faith then explained that this meant she was avoiding the use of gendered colours such as blue and pink.

“I just want them to be who they want to be,” she explained.

Faith followed the interview by writing a Tweet in opposition to the Daily Mail’s reporting on the news, saying, “For the record @DailyMailUK gender neutral means equal amount of so called “boys toys and girls toys” it doesn’t mean anything sensational.”

The 36 year old musician and her partner, French artist Leyman Lahcine, have not revealed the name or sex of their child since Faith gave birth last December.

She announced the new arrival over Instagram, in an emotional letter thanking the NHS for their support in her “difficult labour” which involved an emergency cesarean.

God bless the NHS!!! #angelsonearth #iamamother A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith) on Dec 5, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Earlier today, Faith announced that her new single, ‘Guilty’, will be released on Thursday.

‘Guilty’ comes from Paloma Faith’s new album, ‘The Architect’, due for release on November 17.