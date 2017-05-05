Fall Out Boy's new album 'M A N I A' is released September 15

Fall Out Boy have shared a new teaser video, starring Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

The short clip, uploaded to the band’s Instagram, is soundtracked by new single ‘Young And Menace’, and features the purple llama suits of that track’s accompanying video.

After pouring some cereal, the video reveals Brendon Urie to be the one under the furry mask. Check it out below.

Woke up on the wrong side of reality A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) on May 5, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

The clip has led fans to speculate about another Fall Out Boy collaboration with the Panic! At The Disco figurehead.

In the past, Brendon Urie has contributed guest stars to a number of Fall Out Boy songs, including ‘7 Minutes In Heaven (Atavan Halen)’ from 2005’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree’ album, and both ‘What A Catch, Donnie’ and ’20 Dollar Nosebleed’ on 2008’s ‘Folie Á Deux’. He has also starred in Fall Out Boy’s music videos for “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More Touch Me”, “What A Catch, Donnie” and “Headfirst Slide into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet”.

Speaking on new album ‘M A N I A’, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz told NME: “We weren’t planning on really writing new music at the time. It felt like we should do this thing together and tried to make a body of work around it. It’s weird because once we said ‘this is a song that feels like maybe it’s not a direct-to-radio-song, but it feels like it could be culturally important’ it freed us. Then it was like ‘let’s just make this song the best version of itself it could be’.”

He continued: “There was a more extreme version of the song. We were like ‘is that hard – is that easy?’ For the last chorus it’s pretty extreme, and there was a version that was pretty much all of that, and we needed to reign it in. Honestly, because we were like ‘Wow, this is so chaotic’. It sounded like a 1990’s modem. It didn’t even sound like music. So we reigned it in from there.”

Wentz also told NME that he believes Jaden Smith could be the next Nirvana. “The interesting thing is that when I talk to like my rock friends, they’re like, ‘The next Nirvana is coming, the next Nirvana is coming’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but the next Nirvana probably is coming, but not in the form of Nirvana.’ It might be like Jaden Smith or, I dunno. The reason Nirvana was a genre-killer is that it was a wave that came from nowhere. Looking for something that sounds like that is not gonna work.”

Fall Out Boy will release their seventh album ‘M A N I A’ on September 15. UK tour dates are expected to be announced shortly – they play the following US shows in October and November:

October 20: Cleveland, OH (Quicken Loans Arena)

October 21: St. Louis, MO (Scottrade Center)

October 22: St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

October 24: Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)

October 25: Toronto, Ontario (Air Canada Centre)

October 27: Boston, MA (TD Garden)

October 28: Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)

October 29: Philadelphia, PA (Wells Fargo Center)

Nov. 2: Fairfax, VA (EagleBank Arena)

Nov. 3: Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

Nov. 4: Atlanta, GA (Philips Arena)

Nov. 5: Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Nov. 7: Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

Nov. 8: Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Nov. 10: Denver, CO (Pepsi Center)

Nov. 12: Seattle, WA (KeyArena)

Nov. 14: Oakland, CO (Oracle Arena)

Nov. 15: San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)

Nov. 17: Inglewood, CA (The Forum)

Nov. 18: Phoenix, AZ (Talking Stick Resort Arena)