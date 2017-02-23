Paolo Nutini arrested for drink driving

Singer is due to embark on a tour later this year

Paolo Nutini has been arrested for drink driving.

The singer was pulled over by police and charged with road traffic offences on Tuesday night (February 21).

It is alleged Nutini was over the legal limit when tested for alcohol in Paisley.

A police spokeswoman told The Daily Record: “We can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in Paisley on Tuesday in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Nutini was released on an undertaking to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date.

He has released three albums throughout his career – 2006’s ‘These Streets’, 2009’s ‘Sunny Side Up’ and 2014’s ‘Caustic Love’.

The singer is due to embark on a tour of Central and South America with dates in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil in April.

He will play:

Sat 22 April – El Plaza Condesa Mexico City

Tues 25 – Chile Teatro Nescafe De Las Artes Santiago

Thurs 27 – Opera Buenos Aires Argentina

Sat 29 – Audio Club São Paulo Brazil

‘Caustic Love’ was nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award in 2015 alongside Belle & Sebastian, Young Fathers, Honeyblood, Errors, PAWS and The Amazing Snakeheads.

Young Fathers were the eventual winners with ‘Tape Two’

Anna Meredith won the award last year with her album ‘Varmints’.