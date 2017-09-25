Paolo Nutini to play intimate hometown show to help his local record store

Nutini has also promised 'a couple of surprises'

Paolo Nutini has announced details of a special hometown show in Paisley to help out his local record store.

Nutini is offering fans the a chance to see him play a tiny one-off show at FEEL THE GROOVE on Causeyside Street, by heading over, buying some music and making the most of the shop.

“We want to encourage that thing of making the trip to your local record store,” said Nutini. “It’s easy to go on iTunes or Spotify and get a song.

“It’s not like I have a record out that I’m trying to sell. The idea is you buy any music in the shop. You spend a fiver, you get a token. A tenner, you get two. £20 and you get four. Each token is a chance to win.”

He continued: “I like the idea of rocking up with a kit and a couple of amps and doing it as a four piece but keeping it electric. We’ll get in, have the chance to say hi and maybe conjure up a couple of surprises too”

Store owner Gavin Simpson added: “It’s an absolute honour to host Paolo in the shop and for him to work with us on such an idea.”

Fans have until 6pm on Monday October 16, when 30 names will be drawn from a hat and given the chance to bring a +1 to the in-store gig on Thursday October 19.

Nutini will then be playing a much larger headline show at the nearby Paisley Abbey on Friday October 20, as part of the annual Spree Festival.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Abbey since I was a wee boy,” said Nutini. “I’m proud to be a part of The Spree… I’m proud to be from Paisley… love is music and music is home. Big love people.”