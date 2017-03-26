Papa Roach mock Speaker Paul Ryan over failed healthcare bill

It follows false social media rumours that the Republican politician was an unlikely fan of the metal band

Papa Roach have mocked Republican Speaker Paul Ryan following internet rumours that claimed he was an unlikely fan of the metal band.

The California four-piece were surprisingly linked with Ryan following a doctored tweet that went viral on Friday (March 24). The post appeared to claim that, following Friday’s humiliating defeat of the much-derided, Donald Trump-approved healthcare bill, Ryan was heard listening to Papa Roach’s 2000 single ‘Last Resort’ in his car as he drove away from the White House.

However, the tweet – a screenshot of a New York Times article – had in fact been the Photoshopped creation of Twitter user Justin Halpern, who was taken aback by the huge response to his joke, tweeting: “My Paul Ryan/ Papa Roach Photoshop joke was obvious, but, I was wrong. He is SUCH a tool it was believable.”

Papa Roach have since voiced their approval of the joke, and piled in on the dismal defeat of the politician’s healthcare bill in US Congress by tweeting: “When we feel defeated, we listen to Paul Ryan.”

See the band’s tweets below.

Meanwhile, Papa Roach will release their ninth studio album in May.

‘Crooked Teeth’ will hit shelves on May 19, and was preceded by its lead single, ‘Help’. Shaddix revealed that rapping will feature heavily on the record.