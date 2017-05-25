Papa Roach speak out against ‘shit show’ of Trump Presidency

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix tells NME that the current state of US politics is 'really fucking depressing'

Papa Roach have addressed the current Trump administration in a new interview with NME.

The nu-metallers released their ninth album ‘Crooked Teeth’ last week (May 19). They have also indicated that they plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic album ‘Infest’.

Speaking recently to NME about the current state of politics in the US, frontman Jacoby Shaddix said: “I’m on the ticket of ‘none of the above’. I am really not impressed with American politics and American politicians. The state of affairs is really fucking depressing, and it saddens me.”

He added: “In reality as I look at myself and I’ve lived this life I am beyond ‘Yeah I live in America, yes I pay taxes in America’, but beyond that I’m a fucking human being. You know what I mean? And to me that comes before anything, is that I’m a human being, and human beings deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and that’s what I strive for, that’s the standard that I hold to myself and to the people around me, and the current administration is just seems like a fucking shit show and I am not impressed, I am not a fan and I think we have a long way to go.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Asked how people can bring about change, Shaddix replied: “For me, the starting point is how do I act and how do I treat the people that I come directly in contact with. That’s how I change the world, all this other shit is noise; it’s person to person, it’s man to man, it’s woman to man – it’s relational. Because nine times out of ten if you get in a conversation with somebody and you really break it down you’re going to find so many things that you have in common versus things that you don’t have in common and in reality a lot of these people, they’re just caught up in the noise and that’s exactly what they want is us bickering about the small stupid shit and just keep us in that state of screaming at each other to where we can’t do anything. So the awakening I believe in the way we treat each other individually.”

It’s not the first time Papa Roach have addressed the Trump regime. A few months back, the group poked fun after a fake tweet suggested that Republican House speaker Paul Ryan had been listening to their song ‘Last Resort’ in his car after dodging questions from reporters. See the band’s responses to the false story below.

Speaking to NME about his band’s new record, Shaddix said: “I think that this album is a look to the past but also a progressive record, a foot in the past and a foot into the future.. It’s time to evolve and time to try new things because it seems like rock is fucking getting boring, and it felt like everything was so homogenised and if we work with the same old producers that everybody else is working with we’re going to end up with the same old drivel, and I’m tired of it and so we needed to switch this shit up, get that young blood.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

He added: “I just feel like some of the stuff that’s going on right now in the world and I don’t want to fucking sing about it, I’ve got to shout, I want to rap, I want to scream, I want to fucking be heard and so I think it was just all those parts kind of just pushed us into this new space of almost like a ‘Let’s introduce who the fuck we are to the people.’ And I think that attitude affected the music majorly and I think it’s gotten us to a space where we’re like ‘Fuck, this is who we are now.’ And it feels really good because it’s a pretty bold, adventurous rock record; it’s all over the place.”