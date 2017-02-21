Paparazzo is auctioning off umbrella Britney Spears used to hit his Ford Explorer in infamous 2007 attack

The singer's fans were recently angered by Katy Perry's joke about her mental health

An umbrella which Britney Spear swung at a paparazzo’s vehicle in 2007 is being auctioned off.

The incident, which you can view below, saw the singer, get out of a silver Mercedes and shout “fuck you” to Daniel “Dano” Ramos before she hit his Ford Explorer.

Britney then dropped the umbrella, ran into her car, and sped off. At the time the singer was going through a mental breakdown.

“It was a bad moment in her life,” Ramos told Broadly. “Unfortunately it was captured.”

He is now selling off the umbrella and promising to donate 50 percent of the proceeds to a charity of Spears’ choice.

“She knew us already from being out in the streets,” Ramos recalls. “We didn’t know [something was wrong]. We were just going on a daily basis until we figured out what was happening at the time was not good. At the Mobil gas station [on the night of the umbrella incident], I told her I was worried about her.”

A few months later in July 2007, Britney apologised on her website for the incident: “I apologise to the pap for a stunt that was done 4 months ago regarding an umbrella. I was preparing my character for a role in a movie where the husband never plays his part so they switch places accidentally. I take all my roles very seriously and got a little carried away. Unfortunately I didn’t get the part.”

“She apologised,” Ramos added. “It wasn’t like I did something bad.”

Katy Perry recently angered Spears’ fans when she mocked the singer’s breakdown at the Grammys.

Perry answered a question about having taken a break between albums on the red carpet at the Grammys, saying: “That’s called taking care of your mental health”.

When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked her how her time off had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet”.

In an apparent response to Perry’s comments, Spears shared a telling quotation from the Bible on Twitter which stated: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart Luke 6:45.”