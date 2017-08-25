Tickets go on sale next week

Paramore have announced a UK tour, scheduled to take place in January 2018.

The tour will kick off in Cardiff on the 11th January at the Motorpoint Arena. They will then head to London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale at 9am September 1. Purchase them here: http://gigst.rs/paramore.

Announcing the tour on Twitter, the band wrote: “we just left but we already miss you”, referencing a recent performance at the Royal Albert Hall back in June. NME’s Nick Reilly called the performance a “triumphant return“, also reporting that the band covered Fleetwood Mac.

See the tour announcement below:

‘Tour Three’ is relatively short and is focused on larger venues. The band have previously played the O2 Arena, Wembley Arena and co-headlined the 2014 Reading and Leeds Festivals.

In 2018, Paramore will play:

January 11, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

January 12, London, The O2

January 14, Birmingham, Genting Arena

January 19, Manchester Arena

January 20, Glasgow, SSE Hydro