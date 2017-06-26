Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry perform with Paramore at Edinburgh show

Singer joined US band for a live rendition of 'Misery Business'

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry joined Paramore onstage at the group’s gig in Edinburgh last week.

US band Paramore played the Scottish city on Thursday (June 22), the last date of their UK and Ireland headline tour. Read a report from their London show here.

During the gig, Paramore invited Mayberry and a fan from the crowd to help perform their 2007 song ‘Misery Business’. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

It’s not the first time Mayberry has teamed up with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, with the latter singer recently appearing on a remix of Chvrches song ‘Bury It’.

Paramore released their fifth album ‘After Laughter’ in May. They recently covered Drake for Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Speaking of their comeback, the band recently revealed that they came very close to splitting up in the wake of their previous album, 2013’s self-titled record.

“At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.”

Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.”

Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do.”