Paramore appear to confirm return of original member

Band are preparing fifth album for release

Paramore have suggested that original member Zac Farro has rejoining the band.

Drummer Farro parted ways with the group in 2010, along with his brother and guitarist Josh.

Despite previous statements by the band that they would continue as a two-piece (consisting of lead singer Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York), Paramore have now shared an image of what appears to be a young Zac Farro, as well as linking to a T-shirt featuring the photo that is currently on sale. Farro is also tagged in the Instagram post. See below.

I’m Back – paramore.net @bodegajonez A video posted by Paramore (@paramore) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Following the Farro brothers’ departure in 2010, Josh Farro described the band as being “a manufactured product of a major-label” and accused Williams of treating her bandmates like they were “riding on the coattails of her dream”.

In June 2016, Paramore sparked rumours that they would reunite with former drummer Farro.

Rumours about Farro rejoining the fold gained momentum during the summer of 2016, with the Hayley Williams-fronted band dropping hints about his involvement through various posts on social media. One such post, on the band’s official Twitter account appeared to confirm that the drummer was indeed back working with the band.

Posted along with the words “Lunch is over//Making an album”, Farro is clearly visible in the accompanying shot behind the drum kit in Paramore’s studio.

The band’s last album was their self-titled LP released in 2013. They recently gave an update on their fifth album, writing a lengthly post on their Instagram last month.