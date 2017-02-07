Paramore confirm they will tour in 2017

Band are preparing to release fifth album

Paramore have confirmed that they will tour later this year.

The band’s last album was their self-titled LP released in 2013. They recently gave an update on their upcoming fifth album, writing a lengthly post on their Instagram last month. That is expected to be released in 2017.

Having recently announced that original drummer Zac Farro has rejoining the band, the group have now taken to Instagram to confirm they will hit the road this year. The news came when a fan asked if they were touring in an Instagram comment, to which they simply replied “yes”. No further details or dates are known.

hoping for a sunburn A photo posted by Paramore (@paramore) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

In their recent album update, the band wrote: “about a year ago, we began writing & demoing songs for #5”.

The post continued: “following up our self-titled album didn’t seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it’s better than looking elsewhere, you’re still looking in the wrong direction.”