Paramore discuss how they nearly split up – and what kept them together

'I was kind of flat-lined...I had enough'

In their first interview to launch their new album ‘After Laughter’, Paramore have spoken out about how close they came to splitting up – and what kept them together.

The returning emo heroes made their long-awaited comeback yesterday with new single ‘Hard Times‘, as well as announcing their record with a UK and Ireland tour. Now after unveiling their first new material in four years, the band have told Zane Lowe about how close they came to the brink in an exclusive interview for Beats 1 Radio.

“At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.”

Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.”

Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do”

Speaking of their return and the spirit of Paramore after the return of drummer Zac Farro, Williams said: “I can stand in front of anyone and say there’s so much peace now you know we run into each other around town and it’s so nice to find that. Taylor and I actually got to experience that moment together because we were at the coffee shop talking about whether we were going to stay in this band or not when we saw Josh. It was crazy. I think you rarely get to experience real full circle redemption in your lifetime but on your own, in your own kind of solitude but I think to be able to share that moment with Taylor.

“And this thing that happened that really affected both of our lives and affected Zac’s life too, to kind of have closure was so great. It was really beautiful.

Paramore’s full interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 Radio will air tonight at 6pm UK time. The album ‘After Laughter’ will be released on 12 May.

The band will also be heading out on a full UK tour in June. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday April 28 and will be available here.

JUNE

15 -‪ Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

16 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ Waterfront

18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo

19 – London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

21 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Colston Hall

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Usher Hall