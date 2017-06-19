Watch Paramore cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’ in the Live Lounge

Band also perform their single 'Hard Times' live

Paramore have covered Drake for Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The US band are currently on tour in the UK and stopped by Live Lounge to cover the Canadian rapper’s ‘More Life’ highlight ‘Passionfruit’, with frontwoman Hayley Williams singing a snippet of his track ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’ at the end too.

They also performed their song ‘Hard Times’. Watch both performances below.

Paramore kicked off their tour in Dublin last week where they covered Fleetwood Mac live.

The band released their fifth album ‘After Laughter’ in May.

Speaking of their comeback, the band recently revealed that they came very close to splitting up in the wake of their previous album, 2013’s self-titled record.

“At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.”

Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.”

Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do.”

Paramore’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

JUNE

19 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

21 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Colston Hall

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall