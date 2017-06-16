Watch Paramore cover Fleetwood Mac and debut new album tracks live at Dublin tour opener

US band played the Irish city's Olympia Theatre on Thursday night

Paramore kicked off their tour in Dublin last night (June 15), covering Fleetwood Mac and debuting new album tracks live.

The US band released their fifth album ‘After Laughter’ in May. They played the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Thursday evening.

As Stereogum reports, the group covered ‘Everywhere’ from Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tango In The Night’ album and delivered album cuts like ‘Caught In The Middle,’ ‘Fake Happy,’ ‘Forgiveness,’ and ‘Rose-Colored Boy’ for the first time. Watch fan-shot footage beneath.

Paramore played the following songs:

Told You So

That’s What You Get

Brick by Boring Brick

Still Into You

Caught in the Middle (Live debut)

Turn It Off

Decode

I Caught Myself

Hate to See Your Heart Break

Fake Happy (Live debut)

Everywhere (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Rose-Colored Boy (Live debut)

Playing God

Ain’t It Fun

Misery Business

Forgiveness (Live debut)

Scooby’s in the Back (HalfNoise cover)

Hard Times

Speaking of their comeback, the band recently revealed that they came very close to splitting up in the wake of their previous album, 2013’s self-titled record.

“At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.”

Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.”

Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do.”

Paramore’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. They play Belfast tonight (June 16) Tickets are available here.

JUNE

16 – Belfast, United Kingdom – Waterfront

18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo

19 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

21 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Colston Hall

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall