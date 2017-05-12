Paramore settle lawsuit with former bassist Jeremy Davis

Davis argued that he had been omitted from songwriting credits.

Paramore have settled their lawsuit with former bassist and founding band member Jeremy Davis.

Davis left the group at the end of 2015 and later claimed that he had been omitted from songwriting credits on their 2013 self-titled album.

The lawsuit also argued that Davis believed himself to be a partner in Paramore’s business entity Varoom Whoa, owned by vocalist Hayley Williams. Williams counteracted his claim, stating Davis to be an employee – rather than a partner – of the band, rendering him ineligible for royalties from touring and merchandising.

Yesterday (May 11), the band’s lawyer announced that the lawsuit had been settled. Details of the settlement were not revealed.

Today (May 12), Paramore released their fifth studio album, ‘After Laughter’. They introduced the comeback with lead single ‘Hard Times’ before releasing another track, ‘Told You So’, last week (May 3).

Speaking of their comeback, the band revealed that they came very close to splitting up in the wake of their previous album, 2013’s self-titled record.

“At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.”

Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.”

Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do.”

Paramore’s are set to tour the UK next month. You can see the dates below and grab tickets here.

JUNE

15 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

16 – Belfast, United Kingdom – Waterfront

18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo

19 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

21 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Colston Hall

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall