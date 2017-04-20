Paramore say they tried to ‘rip off’ Tame Impala on new album

Band talk inspiration behind new record 'After Laughter'

Paramore have admitted that they tried – and failed – to “rip off” Tame Impala on their new album ‘After Laughter’.

The pop-punk band made their long-awaited comeback yesterday with new single ‘Hard Times‘, as well as announcing their record with a UK and Ireland tour. New album ‘After Laughter’ will be released on May 12.

After unveiling their first new material in four years, the band have spoken to Zane Lowe in interview for Apple’s Beats 1 Radio.

During the interview, singer Hayley Williams described how they began work on their new record: “Well Taylor [York, guitarist] started writing music we were still doing shows for [their 2013 self-titled album] and the first stuff that he was sending me I was really intimidated by because I loved it so much. It was very rhythmic and very different from anything that we had written before.”

York then added: “I was only listening to Tame Impala so I was just trying to rip off everything… Thats exactly what it was, exactly what it was. I had to try. It didn’t work but I had to try.”

Williams continued: “I was like, ‘We’re going to move away from wherever we are right now’. I was nervous because every time we do a record I think this happens where I get so married to who we are in that moment that I’m scared for us to go be something else because what if we’re not as good at that. I just have all these little fears that kind of swirl.”

Hayley added: “The first day I got in Taylor’s car, we were going somewhere before we were going to write and he was listening to – I don’t know what you were listening to – Fela Kuti or something. He was listening to something crazy and [with] lots of rhythm which I love, that’s what helps me write the most. I was just kind like ‘Wow, how am I going to fit everything I feel into these pockets, into this rhythm and how I can do that in a way that makes me proud?’ I was already so psyched about what he was making you know what I was hearing. I just wanted to do it justice and honour it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band discuss how they nearly split up and what kept them together.

The band will also be heading out on a full UK tour in June. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday April 28 and will be available here.

JUNE

15 -‪ Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

16 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ Waterfront

18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo

19 – London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

21 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Colston Hall

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Usher Hall