Band say they've been "looking for what's supposed to come after" their last album

Paramore have given an update on their fifth album, writing a lengthly post on their Instagram today (January 7).

The band’s last album was their self-titled LP released in 2013. Bassist Jeremy Davis left the band in December 2015.

Davis had been a member of Paramore since 2005 and has played on all four of Paramore’s studio albums. The band announced the news via a Facebook statement, confirming that they will continue as a two-piece with lead singer Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York. The band confirmed that they were writing new material in January 2016.

Williams and York gave an update on the upcoming LP, writing: “about a year ago, we began writing & demoing songs for #5”.

The post continued; “following up our self-titled album didn’t seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it’s better than looking elsewhere, you’re still looking in the wrong direction.”

“for me, it wasn’t until i trusted that the past is finished with me that i could go looking for what’s next. our pasts can be a great comforter, or a horror movie; a noose, or a shield… but it is “past” for a reason.” it read. “after a rest, we have to go looking for what’s supposed to come after that. -h”

In June 2016, Paramore sparked rumours that they reunited with former drummer Zac Farro.

Rumours about Farro, who left the band in 2010 after a six-year stint, rejoining the fold gained momentum during the summer of 2016, with the Hayley Williams-fronted band dropping hints about his involvement through various posts on social media. One such post, on the band’s official Twitter account appeared to confirm that the drummer was indeed back working with the band.

Posted along with the words “Lunch is over//Making an album”, Farro is clearly visible in the accompanying shot behind the drum kit in Paramore’s studio.

Farro’s return to action came after Paramore touring drummer Aaron Gillespie clarified his role in the band back in February 2016, telling DIY that he wouldn’t record with the band on their new album.