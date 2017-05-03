Paramore to unveil new single ‘Told You So’ today

Get ready for another taster of 'After Laughter'

Paramore are set to unveil their new single ‘Told You So’ today.

After launching their new album ‘After Laughter’ with huge comeback single ‘Hard Times‘ last month, Hayley Williams and co will drop another taster of the record with ‘Told You So’ premiering as Beats 1’s Hottest Record today at 12.30pm EST – that’s 5.30pm GMT in the UK.

Speaking of their comeback, the band revealed that they came very close to splitting up in the wake of their previous album, 2013’s self-titled record.

“At a certain point I just felt like we’d been through – like how much more can you really go through?,” said singer Hayley Williams. “I know that people don’t always keep the same friends throughout their entire life but I always thought I would.”

Guitarist Taylor York continued: “We’d been doing it for so long I think we were like ‘why are we doing this?’ If we don’t want to be here, if we’re not passionate about this, there is no point.”

Williams added: “I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren’t for Taylor the band would be over. That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I’m tired of losing friends or I’m tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I’m just not doing it all then I won’t have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do.”

Speaking of their return and the spirit of Paramore after the return of drummer Zac Farro, Williams said: “I can stand in front of anyone and say there’s so much peace now you know we run into each other around town and it’s so nice to find that. Taylor and I actually got to experience that moment together because we were at the coffee shop talking about whether we were going to stay in this band or not when we saw Josh. It was crazy. I think you rarely get to experience real full circle redemption in your lifetime but on your own, in your own kind of solitude but I think to be able to share that moment with Taylor.

“And this thing that happened that really affected both of our lives and affected Zac’s life too, to kind of have closure was so great. It was really beautiful.

‘After Laughter’ will be released on May 12. Paramore’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

JUNE

15 -‪ Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

16 – Belfast, United Kingdom – Waterfront

18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo

19 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

21 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Colston Hall

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall