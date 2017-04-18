Paramore tease new album with mysterious artwork?

Album No.5 is on its way

Paramore appear to be teasing the release of their long-awaited new album by mysteriously unveiling new artwork.

The band, who recently returned to cover Radiohead at their first gig with former drummer Zac Farro in seven years, have sparked much speculation among fans after changing their Twitter and Facebook profile photos to show the gradual emerging of what seems to be a new logo and teasing new cover art. They’ve also shared a new press photo on iTunes and various other music services:

Fans have reacted with excitement and optimism:

Drummer Farro parted ways with the group in 2010, along with his brother and guitarist Josh. He rejoined the band earlier this year to work on their upcoming fifth album.

After registering an entire album’s worth of 12 new songs and promising to tour in 2017, Paramore recently gave an update on their fifth album, saying: “following up our self-titled album didn’t seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it’s better than looking elsewhere, you’re still looking in the wrong direction.”

The band’s previous record was their acclaimed self-titled 2013 album, which saw them rise to a triumphant headline set at Reading & Leeds Festival 2014.