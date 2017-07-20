Paramore tease new UK tour dates

The band recently headlined London's Royal Albert Hall

Paramore have teased new UK tour dates.

The band released their fifth studio album ‘After Laughter’ earlier this year. NME‘s review described it as coming “over like the earnest, fist-pumping soundtrack to a long-lost John Hughes coming-of-age film.”

Frontwoman Hayley Williams and drummer Zac Farro were guests on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 breakfast show this morning, as DIY reports.

Speaking to the radio DJ, they revealed the band would be returning to the UK for more live shows in “early 2018”. No specific dates or venues have been announced as yet.

You can listen to the interview here.

Recently, Williams disclosed that she left the band for a period in 2015 after suffering extensively from depression.

In a new interview with The Fader, the star opens up on her struggles with mental health issues, which led her to seek out a therapist. “For the first time in my life, there wasn’t a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel,” she explains. “I thought, ‘I just wish everything would stop.’ It wasn’t in the sense of, ‘I’m going to take my life.’ It was just hopelessness. Like, ‘What’s the point?’ I don’t think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts.”