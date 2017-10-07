Paramore’s Hayley Williams is launching temporary hair colour pastes

Poser Paste is available to pre-order.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams is launching a temporary hair dye line, made up of bright, bold colours that disappear after one wash.

Poser Paste is the singer’s latest hair dye offering, described as: ‘obnoxiously beautiful styling paste in the brightest, boldest colours’.

The paste comes in orange, blue, pink and yellow and the colours are buildable and mixable to create custom shades.

Made with high-quality pigments, it’s claimed the product will show up on even the darkest of hair.

Each pot costs $17.99 (£13.77) and can be shipped to the UK. You can pre-order Poser Paste over at Hayley’s hair colour brand, Good Dye Young.

Orders will ship on October 16.

Hayley – known for her ever-changing hair colour – first launched her vegan-friendly line of hair dyes, back in 2016, with her hair and makeup artist Brian O’Connor.

She told InStyle she created Poser Paste so people with 9-5 jobs could “play around on the weekend and then go back to work without having to bleach or dye their hair right back.”

“It was important to give people the option of just trying it out, having a good time, and changing up their look more often,” she told the mag.

“In the past, Brian and I have dyed my hair a billion different colors within a short period of time. This is so nice because I can go home, wash it right out, and be ready for a totally different color tomorrow.”

Twenty One Pilots‘ Josh Dun officially joined Good Dye Young as a brand ambassador back in April this year.

Paramore will tour the UK in January 2018. Dates are:

January 11, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

January 12, London, The O2

January 14, Birmingham, Genting Arena

January 19, Manchester Arena

January 20, Glasgow, SSE Hydro