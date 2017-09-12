Parcels discuss their funky Daft Punk collaboration ‘Overnight’

'They came and introduced themselves and it was crazy'

Australian band Parcels have spoken to NME about what it was like to work with Daft Punk on their latest single, ‘Overnight’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Following their appearance at Lowlands Festival in Netherlands, Patrick and Louie of the band revealed how the collaboration came about.

“We played our first gig in Paris a year ago,” they said. “We just heard that they were in the crowd and we didn’t believe it until after the show when they came and introduced themselves which was crazy.”

The band then revealed how the collaboration, which happened a year ago, it would likely change the way they work in the future. “It really changed the way we looked about recording stuff. They were just so knowledgable and they were so keen to share everything with us and I think we learnt more than we know.”

The Berlin-based band said they would “love to” work with the French duo again, “but I don’t know if it’ll happen. They’re very mysterious…”

Parcels are currently slated to support Phoenix at the band’s huge show at Alexandra Palace on September 30, before returning to the UK for a string of dates in Manchester, Brighton and London in November.

Meanwhile, a rumoured Daft Punk show in Los Angeles was recently debunked as a hoax, after a Facebook page with over 6,000 fans liking proved to be false.

Parcels will play:

Alexandra Palace, London w/ Parcels (September 30)

Sound Control, Manchester (November 6)

Thekla, Bristol (November 7)

Patterns, Brighton (November 8)

KOKO, London (November 9)