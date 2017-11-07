Paris Hilton announces “deep house, techno-pop” new album and plays Oasis remix during DJ set

Hilton working on follow-up to 2006 debut

Paris Hilton is set to release a new album, according to reports.

The US socialite, reality TV star and DJ embarked on a pop career in 2006 with her album ‘Paris’ and its lead single ‘Stars Are Blind.

Now Time reports that Hilton is recording her second album, which will see the star pursue a “whole new sound”.

According to Time, the album will be inspired by “deep house, techno-pop and electro-pop”, with Hilton naming Katy Perry, DJ Chuckie, Michael Jackson and Madonna as influences.

The publication recently shadowed Hilton during a DJ-ing gig at the Amnesia club in Ibiza, where she played “techno remixes of nostalgic classics like Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘P.Y.T.'” You can watch footage of Hilton playing ‘Wonderwall’ at a previous DJ gig below.

“Inventing getting paid to party — I’m sorry, people want to hate on that?” Hilton told Time. “I think it’s pretty awesome.”

Hilton recently teased her return to music by previewing her upcoming single ‘Summer Reign’. She released what was reportedly the first track from the record, a collaboration with Lil Wayne called ‘Good Time’, in October 2014.

“I’ve been really inspired by Paris Hilton, small dogs and a glitter, luxe lifestyle,” Charli said. “I’ve never met Paris before, but we were both at the amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival this year. I was performing and I saw her singing along to my song and I freaked out. I’m such a fan and one of my favourite songs ever is ‘Stars Are Blind’ – it’s pop genius.”