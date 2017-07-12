Paris Hilton teases her return to pop music

The reality TV star put out her debut album in 2006

Paris Hilton has teased her return to pop music, over a decade since the release of her debut album.

The Hilton Hotels heiress, who once starred on reality TV show The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie, put out her self-titled record in 2006. It featured songs such as ‘Stars Are Blind’, ‘Jealousy’ and a cover of Rod Stewart’s ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’.

Hilton shared a taste of her new single ‘Summer Reign’ on Twitter today (July 12) while promoting her new perfume. A clip of the track appears in the advert for Rosé Rush. Listen to it below, via Breathe Heavy.

Hilton is working on her second album, inspired by her time DJing in Ibiza. She released what was reportedly the first track from the record, a collaboration with Lil Wayne called ‘Good Time’ in October 2014.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I’ve been really inspired by Paris Hilton, small dogs and a glitter, luxe lifestyle,” she said. “I’ve never met Paris before, but we were both at the amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival this year. I was performing and I saw her singing along to my song and I freaked out. I’m such a fan and one of my favourite songs ever is ‘Stars Are Blind’ – it’s pop genius.”