Watch Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris describe meeting ‘total bae’ Alice Cooper

Paris Jackson says it was the first time she was starstruck

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, has described meeting Alice Cooper, calling him a “total bae”.

The 18-year-old appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show this week and was asked about the first time she was starstruck, which she said was when she met Cooper backstage at a Halloween concert last year.

Paris recalled: “I was telling him, ‘I love you so much, I’ve always listened to you, I grew up loving you’ and I was close to tears. I’m crying thinking about it — he’s just amazing. So, I like really weirded him out, but he was really nice about it.”

“He’s a bae, total bae,” she added.

Watch in the clip below.

Jackson also revealed that The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ was the first album she bought on vinyl and that the first concert she actively wanted to attend was High School Musical Live.

Paris Jackson recently claimed that her father was murdered.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her first-ever in-depth interview, Paris said she’s “absolutely” convinced that her father was murdered, adding: “He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

On her quest for justice, she said: “It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”