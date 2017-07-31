Culkin famously appeared in Michael Jackson's 'Black Or White' music video.

Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin got matching tattoos at the weekend.

Paris, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, shared pictures of the pair’s matching spoon tattoos on her Instagram story. E! News reports that Jackson and Culkin visited the Tattoo Mania parlour in West Hollywood to get inked.

Home Alone star Culkin, now 36, famously appeared in Michael Jackson’s ‘Black or White’ video. When Paris Jackson was born in 1998, the pop icon chose Culkin and late Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor to be her godparents.

Paris, 19, has recently made her acting debut in US TV series Star, while her brother Prince has become a reporter on US magazine show Entertainment Tonight. Earlier this year Paris came under fire for saying that she ‘considers herself black’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her first-ever in-depth interview, Paris opened up about race, among other topics, saying: “I consider myself black,” before adding that her father “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”