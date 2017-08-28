"We must resist."

Last night, the actress, model and daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris, called out “nazi, white supremacist jerks” in a speech addressing the crowd at the MTV VMA awards ceremony.

Before delivering the prize for Best Pop Video, Jackson spoke to the crowd about the recent turmoil in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We must show these nazi, white supremacist jerks, in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination.” She closed her speech by claiming: “We must resist.” Watch the clip below:

Later in the night, Paris wrote and responded to tweets echoing her earlier statements. In a tweet directed at American President Donald Trump, Jackson suggested that he “step up”, following accusations that Trump has not denounced white supremacists vehemently enough.

Fans have praised Jackson’s statement on Twitter, admiring her vocal response to the violence.

The event was presented by Katy Perry and saw Kendrick Lamar pick up six awards for his ‘HUMBLE.’ video. Taylor Swift didn’t attend the ceremony, but did debut her much anticipated new music video for the record breaking single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. See the full MTV VMA 2017 award winners list here.

Paris Jackson recently starred alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the music video for The xx track, ‘I Dare You’.