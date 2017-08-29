Paris Jackson posts poignant birthday tribute to Michael Jackson

The actress and model described her late father as "the one person who showed me what passion truly was"

Paris Jackson has paid tribute to Michael Jackson on what would’ve been the star’s 59th birthday.

Jackson, who passed away in June 2009, fathered Paris in April 1998 with Debbie Rowe.

Marking her late father’s birthday today (August 29), Paris posted a photo of herself as an infant kissing her father. Writing in the accompanying caption, the 19-year-old remarked that she’d “never feel love again the way I did with you.”

“You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our should will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

The model and actress then shared a second photo of herself, which was taken at last weekend’s MTV VMA Awards. The image, however, has been doctored to incorporate a ghostly silhouette of Jackson kissing her forehead.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

During an address at the VMAs on Sunday night (August 27), Jackson called out “Nazi, white supremacist jerks” when discussing the recent violence and far right protests in Charlottesville.

“As a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination,” she declared.