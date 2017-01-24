Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris claims he was murdered in new interview

Paris Jackson also maintains her father's innocence in Rolling Stone cover feature

Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris has claimed that the star was murdered in a revealing new interview.

Paris Jackson, 18, is the late star’s only daughter with second wife Debbie Rowe. Paris was 11 years old when Jackson died in 2009.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her first-ever in-depth interview, Paris says she’s “absolutely” convinced that her father was murdered, saying: “He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

On her quest for justice, she adds: “It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Getty Images

Paris also maintains her father’s innocence against allegations of child molestation. “Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do,” she says. “And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris says that she believes Jackson is her biological father and that she considers herself black. She also says that she didn’t know she had a living mother until she was 10 years old.

Last year, Michael Jackson fans believed that he was still alive after supposedly spotting him in one of Paris’ selfies.

Paris also defended Justin Bieber while speaking out against cyber-bullying. She said: “Justin Bieber went into a downward spiral because everybody that he dates gets so much hate. I have known his friend Sofia since I was 12 or 13. She’s one of the sweetest girls in the world, and people are telling her to kill herself. I mean, we’re human beings. We’ve got hearts and brains and feelings, and when you say damaging things like that to people, it fucks them up. It really fucks people up. It’s exhausting.”